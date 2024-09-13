Tunisians set to protest against authoritarianism ahead of upcoming presidential election

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Tunisians are expected to take to the streets on Friday to denounce the tumult that’s plagued the country’s upcoming election, with candidates arrested, kicked off the ballot or banned from politics for life. The newly-formed “Tunisian Network for the Defense of Rights and Freedoms” hopes to draw attention to what it has called a surge in authoritarianism. The North African country’s Independent High Authority for Elections has sparred with judges over which candidates will be allowed to appear on the ballot in the October 6 election. It has rejected organizations that have applied to be election observers, The commission’s detractors have accused it of lacking independence and acting on behalf of President Kais Saied, who appoints its members.

