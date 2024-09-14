Drugged and raped, Gisèle Pélicot has become France’s symbol of fight against sexual violence

PARIS (AP) — The French woman who was allegedly drugged by her now ex-husband and raped by dozens of men while unconscious is becoming a symbol of the nation’s fight against sexual violence. There have been calls for public gatherings on Saturday all over France including at Place de la Republique in Paris, in support of 71-year-old Gisèle Pélicot and all rape victims. Pélicot will face 51 of her alleged rapists over the course of a four-month trial that opened on Sept. 2. Dominique Pélicot has previously confessed to the crimes to investigators. But his court hearing next week will be crucial for the panel of judges to decide on the fate of the 50 other men accused of rape.

