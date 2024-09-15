For this AP photographer, joy was all in the hands for a group of released political prisoners

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Moisés Castillo joined the AP in 1994 at the age of 19, covering Central America and Mexico while based in Guatemala City. He has reported on the end of the civil war in Guatemala, coups and other breaking news in Latin America, numerous natural disasters including earthquakes and volcanic eruptions and the migration crisis. He has also covered major sporting events such as Copa America, Pan American Games, the World Cup and the recent Olympic Games in Paris.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.