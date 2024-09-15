New York officials to release new renderings of possible Gilgo Beach victim

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (AP) — Law enforcement officials are set to release new information about one of the victims whose remains were found along a coastal highway in New York’s Long Island more than a decade ago, a string of deaths known as the Gilgo Beach killings. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney says the task force investigating the killings will also discuss other developments in the yearslong investigation Monday. Tierney tells Newsday that those include more detailed renderings of a male of Asian descent whose remains were found off Ocean Parkway in 2011. No one has been charged in the death. A local architect is charged in the killings of six women, some of whose remains were found near the unidentified man’s.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.