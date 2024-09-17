Database error challenges Arizona’s rules that require voters to submit citizenship documents

PHOENIX (AP) — Nearly 100,000 voters who haven’t submitted citizenship documents might be prevented from participating in Arizona’s state and local elections. It’s a significant number for a battleground state where races have been tight. An error in state-run databases that reclassified voters was announced Tuesday. It comes days before county election officials are required to mail ballots to uniformed and overseas voters. Secretary of State Adrian Fontes says the voters should have access to the full ballot. Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says he’ll sue Fontes’ office to ensure the voters can cast a ballot only in federal races.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.