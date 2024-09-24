Accused drug dealer arrested in killings of 2 confidential police informants, police in Indiana say

RICHMOND, Ind. (AP) — An accused drug dealer has been arrested in the killings of two confidential police informants whose bodies were stashed in trash bags and dumped in a northeastern Indiana river. Authorities say the 29-year-old man was expected to be formally charged Wednesday with murder. He was arrested Monday in Richmond, Indiana, 73 miles east of Indianapolis. Police in Fort Wayne pulled the bodies of Matthew Johnson and Christina Dixon, both in their 40s, Friday afternoon from the St. Mary’s River. A coroner determined that Johnson had been shot, while Dixon was strangled and suffocated. Police say the pair recently led officers to a large drug bust in Richmond.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.