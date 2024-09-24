Judge suspends arrest order of a top Brazilian country music star amid money laundering probe

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A Brazilian judge has suspended the preventive arrest of one of the country’s most popular country music stars in connection with a money laundering investigation. That’s according to a court source with access to the ruling. A court staffer in the state of Pernambuco confirmed Tuesday that local Judge Eduardo Guilliod Maranhão issued a writ of habeas corpus to prevent singer Gusttavo Lima from going to jail. The source spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to publicly discuss the case, which is still sealed. Another judge in Pernambuco state had ordered the singer’s arrest for allegedly facilitating the escape of two people under investigation in the probe.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.