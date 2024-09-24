Qatar is the second Muslim nation whose citizens can travel to the US without a visa

NEW YORK (AP) — The Gulf nation of Qatar has become just the second Muslim-majority country to be admitted into a program that allows its citizens to travel to the United States without first obtaining a U.S. visa. The departments of State and Homeland Security jointly announced Tuesday that Qatar had met stringent eligibility requirements to join the visa waiver program. Qatar is the 42nd country and the first Gulf country to be admitted to the program. Most of the others are in Europe and Asia. The only other Muslim-majority country in the program is the tiny Southeast Asian nation of Brunei. The last country to be admitted to the program was Israel in 2023.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.