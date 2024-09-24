Sepsis and malnutrition stalk the new mothers and babies of South Darfur

CAIRO (AP) — The humanitarian organization Doctors Without Borders says new mothers and their children in the Sudanese region of South Darfur are experiencing one of the “worst” health emergencies in the world, one of the consequences of the violence that has engulfed the country since April 2023. Doctors Without Borders, also known as MSF, said in its latest report that 114 mothers had died shortly after giving birth during the period from January to mid-August 2024. Sepsis was the most common cause of death for new mothers at MSF-supported facilities, while the rate of malnutrition among children exceeded emergency thresholds.

