Abortion-rights groups are courting Latino voters in Arizona and Florida

PHOENIX (AP) — Abortion-rights groups are courting Latino voters through door-knocking and Spanish-language ads. They say the fast-growing group could determine the outcome of abortion ballot measures across the U.S., particularly in states such as Arizona and Florida with large Latino populations. Organizers say Latinos’ views are are often misunderstood and oversimplified by people who assume they are all Catholic and, therefore, anti-abortion. But like other Americans, Latinos have an array of personal feelings and connections to the issue that can be impacted by religion, culture, country of origin and other things. Overall, Latinos make up 14.7% of all eligible voters, according to the Pew Research Center.

