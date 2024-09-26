Attorneys tweak $2.78B college settlement, remove the word ‘booster’ from NIL language

Three weeks after being asked to modify a $2.78 billion deal that would dramatically change college sports, attorneys redefined the word “booster” in the plan. They hope that will satisfy a judge’s concerns about the landmark settlement designed to pay players some of the money they help produce. As expected, the changes did not amount to an overhaul but the hope is that it will clear the way for U.S District Judge Claudia Wilken to give the agreement preliminary approval. The replacing of the term “booster” is designed to better outline which sort of deals will come under scrutiny.

