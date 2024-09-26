Tennessee judge denies attempt for a new trial in Holly Bobo killing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A judge has denied a petition for a new trial in the kidnapping and killing of a Tennessee nursing student, knocking down an attempt by a key witness to recant his testimony that helped lead to a man’s conviction in 2017. The judge granted a state motion to dismiss a petition for a new trial filed by Zachary Adams. He was convicted of kidnapping, raping and killing 20-year-old Holly Bobo. The Tennessee Court of Appeals upheld Adams’ conviction in 2022. In January, Adams asked for a new trial based on statements made by Jason Autry, who said he was recanting the testimony that helped a jury convict his friend.

