2 boys in Britain jailed for killing a man with a machete when they were 12

LONDON (AP) — Two boys in Britain who were 12 when they stabbed a stranger to death with a machete have been sentenced to at least eight and a half years in prison. They are the youngest people convicted of murder in the U.K. for more than 20 years. The defendants were convicted in June of murdering 19-year-old Shawn Seesahai. The victim was stabbed in the heart after encountering the boys on playing fields in the city of Wolverhampton in November 2023. The killers can’t be named because of their age. Judge Amanda Tipples called the crime “horrific and shocking” during the sentencing on Friday at Nottingham Crown Court.

