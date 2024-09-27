Latina governor of US border state will attend inauguration of Mexico’s first female president

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham plans to attend the inauguration of Mexico’s next president. In a statement Friday, she announced the outing to Mexico City for the inauguration of Claudia Sheinbaum as the Mexico’s first female president. The second-term Democratic governor and former congresswoman also is leading a delegation to participate in a roundtable discussion about the clean-energy sector and energy security, along with a reception by U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar. New Mexico has the highest proportion of Hispanic residents of any state in the U.S. In Arizona, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero is going to Sheinbaum’s inauguration with Biden’s presidential delegation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.