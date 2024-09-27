The State Fair of Texas opens with a new gun ban after courts reject challenge

DALLAS (AP) — The State Fair of Texas is back with a new firearms ban. The fair withstood weeks of pressure from Republicans and a lawsuit from the state’s attorney general. The gates opened Friday at one of the largest state fairs in the country. Organizers put the ban in place following a shooting last year that injured three people. The fair had previously allowed attendees with valid handgun licenses to carry their weapon as long as it was concealed. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton vowed Friday that he’s not giving up, even after the state Supreme Court rejected a last-minute appeal from him.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.