California governor signs bills to protect children from AI deepfake nudes

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed two proposals to crack down on harmful sexual imagery of children created by artificial intelligence tools. The new laws, signed Sunday, close a legal loophole around AI-generated imagery of child sexual abuse and make it clear child pornography is illegal even if it’s AI-generated. Supporters said the bills are crucial to protect children. Newsom also signed other laws earlier this month to strengthen laws on revenge porn created by AI. Experts and law enforcement have sounded the alarms over the proliferation of AI-generated sexually abuse materials. Nearly 30 states in the U.S. have passed laws restricting such deepfakes.

