Along Mexico’s Pacific coast, flooding from Hurricane John left devastated towns and 15 dead

COYUCA DE BENITEZ, Mexico (AP) — Along Mexico’s southern Pacific coast, floodwaters have begun to recede, leaving behind devastated towns and 15 dead, after John struck the coast once as a hurricane and again as tropical storm Desperate residents in the town of Coyuca de Benitez, about 35 miles west of Acapulco, are organizing teams of volunteers to go to outlying areas to burn the decomposing bodies of farm animals that drowned. The army began delivering aid packages to people that were hit last year by Hurricane Otis and again last week twice by John.

