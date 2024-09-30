California wildfire flareup prompts evacuation in San Bernardino County

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (AP) — California residents near a wildfire that is largely contained have been ordered to evacuate after the blaze in San Bernardino County flared up. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department told residents of Seven Oaks to leave the community ahead of a surge in the Line Fire on Sunday afternoon. The sheriff’s department also has issued warnings of possible evacuations for Angelus Oaks and the Boulder Bay area along Big Bear Lake. As of Sunday, the Line Fire was spread over 40,098 acres with 83% of the fire contained and 1,176 personnel assigned to fight the blaze. A California man has pleaded not guilty to starting a fire that authorities say became the Line Fire.

