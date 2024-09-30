Here’s how Helene and other storms dumped a whopping 40 trillion gallons of rain on the South
AP Science Writer
Meteorologists calculate that more than 40 trillion gallons of rain drenched the Southeast United States in the last week from Hurricane Helene and a run-of-the-mill rainstorm that sloshed in ahead of it. It’s an unheard-of amount of water that stunned experts. It’s enough to fill the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium 51,000 times or Lake Tahoe just once. If it was concentrated on the state of North Carolina it would be 3.5 feet deep (more than 1 meter). It’s enough to fill more than 60 million Olympic sized swimming pools. Experts say storms in general are carrying more moisture due to climate change.