A Belarusian opposition leader hails Lithuania’s decision to seek ICC investigation into president
Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Belarus’ exiled opposition leader is hailing Lithuania’s move to seek prosecution at the International Criminal Court of her country’s authoritarian president and other officials, saying that it will give fresh hope to her homeland. Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya says the step means she can tell Belarusians that the international justice system has not abandoned them. Lithuania on Monday referred Belarus to the court on claims that it has forced its own people to leave the country. The ICC’s prosecutor said he would open a probe into the claims.