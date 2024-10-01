Driver fatigue likely led to Arizona crash that killed 2 bicyclists and injured 14, NTSB says

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Federal authorities say a pickup truck driver’s fatigue likely led to a crash last year that killed two bicyclists and injured 14 other riders in a Phoenix suburb. The National Transportation Safety Board released its final investigative report Tuesday on the February 2023 crash that occurred on a bridge in Goodyear, some 19 miles west of Phoenix. The report says the driver’s “diminished state of alertness, likely due to fatigue” was a major factor in the collision. Goodyear court officials say Quintana-Lujan is facing 11 misdemeanor charges and has a pre-trial conference on Oct. 16. His attorney didn’t immediately return a call seeking comment Tuesday.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.