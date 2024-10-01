Number of voters with unconfirmed citizenship documents more than doubles in battleground Arizona

PHOENIX (AP) — Some 218,000 voters in the battleground state of Arizona have been classified as having full access to the ballot without officials verifying whether they’ve submitted citizenship documents. Arizona Secretary of State Adrian Fontes says that number is more than double what election officials revealed last month. And it can make a difference in tight local and state races, and for ballot measures. Arizona is unique in that it requires voters to provide proof of citizenship. If they don’t do that but attest to being citizens, they can vote in federal races only. It’s unclear how even more voters were misclassified.

