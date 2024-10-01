Woman who lost husband and son uses probate process to obtain gunman’s records

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A woman who lost her husband and son in Maine’s deadliest shooting is seeking the gunman’s health and military records through the probate process. Cynthia Young filed a petition to become a special administrator of the gunman’s estate to get the records for herself, others who lost loved ones, and attorneys preparing lawsuits. Eighteen people were killed when a 40-year-old Army reservist, Robert Card, opened fire on Oct. 25, 2023 in Lewiston, Maine. The probate hearing was set for Tuesday afternoon.

