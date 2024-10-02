Anti-abortion leaders undeterred as Trump for the first time says he’d veto a federal abortion ban

CHICAGO (AP) — Anti-abortion leaders say they’re undeterred by Donald Trump’s comments that he would veto a federal abortion ban. The Republican presidential nominee said for the first time Tuesday night that “everyone knows I would not support a federal abortion ban, under any circumstances, and would, in fact, veto it.” Trump had previously declined to answer the question. Major anti-abortion groups voiced disagreement with Trump’s comments but said they weren’t discouraged. They pointed to other avenues he could take as president to restrict abortion nationwide. Abortion rights advocates, meanwhile, have maintained that Trump cannot be trusted not to restrict reproductive rights.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.