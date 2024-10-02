Maryland approves settlement in state police discrimination case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland officials have approved a $2.75 million settlement to resolve a federal investigation into discriminatory hiring practices affecting 48 Black and female applicants to the Maryland State Police. The settlement was approved Wednesday by the Maryland Board of Public Works and will include changes to how applicants are tested. Col. Roland Butler, superintendent of the Maryland State Police, says the investigation found the discrimination practices were unintentional, but that discrimination of any form “has no place in the Maryland State Police.” The discrimination related to a written test for applicants and one involving physical fitness.

