Maui Fire to release cause report on deadly US wildfire

HONOLULU (AP) — The Maui Fire Department is expected to give its official explanation on exactly how the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century was sparked last year. The report is expected Wednesday afternoon. The historic Maui town of Lahaina was destroyed and 102 people were killed in last year’s disastrous wildfire. Several agencies have investigated the fire, detailing the poor conditions and government missteps that contributed to the tragic outcome. But so far, those reports have stopped just short of analyzing the fire’s origin and cause. The Maui Fire Department report will include findings from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

