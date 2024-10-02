New Mexico residents with felony convictions are wrongly being denied ballot access, lawsuit says

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new lawsuit alleges that some New Mexico residents with felony convictions have been wrongly denied ballot access despite state lawmakers restoring their voting rights. The lawsuit filed last week in Santa Fe by Millions For Prisoners, a group that advocates for people who are incarcerated or used to be, contends that a law that took effect in July 2023 restored voting rights to about 11,000 people in New Mexico who previously served prison time for felony convictions The law allows people to vote after they are released from custody, including those who are on probation or who have been granted parole. But the lawsuit claims that some seeking to have their voting rights restored have received rejection letters.

