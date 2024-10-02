Parole rescinded for former LA police detective convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A chance for parole has been rescinded for a former Los Angeles police detective convicted of killing her ex-boyfriend’s wife in 1986. Stephanie Lazarus is serving a sentence of 27 years to life for the death of Sherri Rasmussen. The victim was a 29-year-old nurse who was bludgeoned and shot to death in the condo she shared with her husband of three months, John Ruetten. Lazarus wasn’t arrested until 2009, and was convicted in 2012. A lawyer for relatives of Rasmussen says Wednesday the family is relieved. An attorney for Lazarus couldn’t be located.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.