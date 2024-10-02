Vatican bank fires newlywed couple for violating a new workplace marriage ban

ROME (AP) — The Vatican bank has fired two employees on the grounds that their recent wedding violates a new ban on workplace marriages. The Institute for Religious Works said it took the “difficult decision” to fire the couple, who have three children, after neither one agreed to resign voluntarily to allow the other to continue working.Their attorney, Laura Sgro, immediately challenged the firings in a letter to the IOR bank chiefs and warned she would take the case to the Vatican civil court within 30 days. Sgro said the notification of dismissal was “null, illigitimate and gravely harmful of the fundamental rights of people and employees, and therefore devoid of any effect.”

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.