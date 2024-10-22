Alabama secretary of state assures voters swept up in purge that they can vote

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama’s secretary of state is trying to clarify confusion over voter eligibility. The office said Friday that it sent letters to several thousand residents who were incorrectly declared “inactive” on voter rolls. The letter assured people they would be eligible to vote in November and would not be subject to criminal prosecution. The letters were sent to comply with a ruling from federal judge Anna Manasco. The ruling halted a “voter purge” program launched by Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen in August. Testimony in court hearings revealed that about two-thirds of the more than 3,000 voters swept up in the program were legally registered to vote.

