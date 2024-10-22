AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Georgia on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Georgia voters are once again expected to play a pivotal role in the presidential election on Nov. 5, even as many are focusing on recovering and rebuilding from the devastating effects of Hurricane Helene. Both Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican former President Donald Trump have visited Georgia in recent weeks to survey damage and meet with affected residents and local officials. The exact magnitude of Helene’s impact on the election, including on the state’s voting infrastructure, is difficult to assess and won’t likely be fully understood until after Election Day.

