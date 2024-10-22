AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan on Election Day
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Michigan may play a decisive role in a presidential election for the third consecutive time. Michigan voters also will decide competitive races that could tip the balance of power in both chambers of Congress as well as the state House of Representatives. Republican former President Donald Trump and Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris have campaigned heavily in pursuit of Michigan’s 15 electoral votes since becoming their parties’ nominees, with a focus on vote-rich Detroit and its suburbs and Kent County in the west, home of Grand Rapids and a key swing area in the state.