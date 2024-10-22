Giant fish thought to be extinct is spotted in the Mekong River

WASHINGTON (AP) — Scientists say a giant fish in the Mekong River thought to be extinct has been spotted three times in recent years. The giant salmon carp can grow up to 4 feet in length and a striking yellow patch surround its eyes. The last confirmed sighting was in 2005. Since 2017, biologists tracking migratory fish species in Cambodia have developed relationships with local fishing communities, asking them to alert any unusual sightings. Three giant salmon carp were found in the Mekong River and a tributary in Cambodia between 2020 and 2023. Details of the sightings were published in the journal Biological Conservation.

