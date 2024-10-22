Parents of Massachusetts high schooler disciplined for using AI sue school

BOSTON (AP) — The parents of a high school senior in Massachusetts argued in federal court in Boston that their son was unfairly punished for using artificial intelligence while researching a history project, harming his prospects for acceptance to an elite college. Lawyers for the couple said the case points to larger unaddressed questions about the role of AI in schools. A federal judge did not immediately issue a ruling Tuesday. The lawsuit argued that the school’s student handbook did not include any policies related to AI. The suit asks the court to restore the student’s grade and require the school to allow the student into the National Honor Society.

