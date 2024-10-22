Russia is behind viral disinformation targeting Walz, intelligence official says

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior U.S. intelligence official says viral online content spreading baseless attacks on Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz was created by Russia. The official with the Office of the Director of National Intelligence said a video making groundless allegations about Walz’s time as a teacher bore several tell-tale signs linking it to past Russian disinformation. The official briefed reporters Tuesday on condition of anonymity. Russia also has targeted the Democratic campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris with disinformation. Russian disinformation is likely to increase as the election nears, and officials say the Kremlin may also seek to encourage violent protests after Election Day.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.