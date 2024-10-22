Tropical Storm Oscar swirls toward the Bahamas after hitting Cuba as a hurricane

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar is chugging toward the Bahamas after making landfall in Cuba as a Category 1 hurricane, killing at least six people. It had unleashed heavy rains on Cuba, which was also hit by an unrelated massive power outage. Oscar was located 45 miles south-southeast of Long Island in the Bahamas on Tuesday morning. It had winds of 40 mph. It was expected to drop up to 5 inches of rain across the southeastern Bahamas, with up to 8 inches in isolated areas. A tropical storm warning was in effect for the central and southeastern Bahamas.

