Before Taylor Swift show in New Orleans, a homeless encampment is forced to move

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana officials have begun moving a homeless encampment near the Superdome in New Orleans, days before three weekend concerts by Taylor Swift. A spokesperson for Gov. Jeff Landry says Wednesday’s move was part of an effort to help the city “put its best foot forward” ahead of the Swift concerts and February’s Super Bowl. A Landry spokesperson says shifting the camp about two blocks down the road removes the homeless encampment from a more dangerous high-traffic area near the dome. Advocates for homeless people were critical, however, saying the unexpected move disrupts progress in finding long-term housing for those affected.

