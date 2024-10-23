More than 1,600 voters have registration revoked under Virginia program targeting noncitizens

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — More than 1,600 Virginians have had their voter registrations canceled since August under a state program that the Justice Department and advocacy groups contend is illegal. The scope of the removals was revealed for the first time this week after a federal magistrate ordered the state to disclose the figure as part of a federal lawsuit. The Justice Department alleges in a lawsuit that Virginia is violating federal law by systematically removing alleged noncitizens from the voter rolls during a 90-day “quiet period” ahead of the November election. Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin says he is simply upholding his duty to ensure noncitizens can’t vote.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.