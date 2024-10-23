Wisconsin sees high turnout on the first day of in-person absentee voting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — More than 97,000 people cast absentee ballots in person in Wisconsin on the first day they could. The high turnout on Tuesday led long waits at some polling places that were made worse by an overwhelmed computer system that clerks use to process ballots. Republicans and Democrats have been pushing voters to cast ballots early. The Wisconsin Elections Commission reported Wednesday that 97,436 people voted in-person on Tuesday. That is up from 79,774 who cast ballots on opening day of in-person voting in 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic that year, in-person voting numbers were down while absentee voting by mail was higher.

