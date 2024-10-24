Intel scores fresh win against EU after top court backs annulment of billion-euro antitrust fine

LONDON (AP) — Chipmaker Intel has won a fresh victory in a long-running battle against European Union competition watchdogs after the bloc’s top court confirmed a lower tribunal’s decision to overturn a billion-euro antitrust penalty. The EU’s Court of Justice said Thursday it upheld the decision to annul the fine issued more than a decade ago. It dismissed an appeal from the European Commission, the 27-nation bloc’s top antitrust enforcer. The case dates back to 2009, when the Commission slapped Intel with the 1.06 billion euro fine for allegedly using illegal sales tactics to shut out smaller rival AMD.

