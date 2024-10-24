Nebraska superintendent charged after boy falls in scuffle over cowboy hat

A western Nebraska school superintendent who wanted a student to remove his cowboy hat is facing a felony charge after the boy fell to the ground during a scuffle over the hat. The Maywood School District put Mark Bejot on administrative leave after he was charged with child abuse Monday over the Oct. 1 incident in the school’s commons area. Frontier County Sheriff Michael Jordan said that while the superintendent maintains that the boy inadvertently fell off a stool, surveillance video appears to show Bejot pulling the boy off the stool while reaching for the hat. Bejot didn’t immediately respond to emails Thursday.

