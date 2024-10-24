Niger’s former prime minister and emblematic opposition figure Hama Amadou, dies at 74

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s former Prime Minister Hama Amadou has died in a hospital in the country’s capital, Niamey. He had been suffering from medical problems for years. The death was confirmed by a former deputy and close friend of Amadou on Thursday. He was 74. Amadou was prime minister on two occasions — from 1995 to 1996 and from 1999 to 2007 — as well as speaker of Parliament between 2011 and 2014. He also ran, unsuccessfully, in the 2011, 2016 and 2020 presidential elections. The cause of death was not disclosed.

