Vote to continue strike exposes Boeing workers’ anger over lost pensions

Since going on strike last month, Boeing factory workers have repeated one theme from their picket lines: They want their pensions back. Boeing froze its traditional pension plan as part of concessions that union members narrowly voted to make a decade ago in exchange for keeping production of the company’s airline planes in the Seattle area. Like other large employers, the aerospace giant argued back then that ballooning pension payments threatened Boeing’s long-term financial stability. Yet the company now is deeply in debt, and the extension of the strike plunges Boeing into more financial danger. Yet the company so far is holding firm in its refusal to restore pensions for the 33,000 machinists.

