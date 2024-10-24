Woman killed and dumped in Lake Pontchartrain in 1986 is finally identified

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — It’s taken 38 years, but Louisiana authorities have finally identified a woman whose body was found floating in Lake Pontchartrain. The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the homicide victim’s body was found June 19, 1986, near the Interstate 10 Twin Span bridges close to Slidell. For years, she was known only as “Lake Lady Jane Doe.” The sheriff’s office, in a news release, said the woman has now been identified as Pamela Lee Hupp, also known as Deborah Gail Justice. Authorities say Hupp, who was born in April 1958, was pregnant at the time of her death. Her last known residence was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Hupp’s death remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office.

