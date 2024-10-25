AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Delaware on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — Delaware voters will select replacements for some of the state’s most prominent elected officials in the Nov. 5 general election. At the top of the ballot, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump will compete for the state’s three electoral votes in the race to replace Democratic President Joe Biden, who spent 36 years representing Delaware in the U.S. Senate. Gov. John Carney and U.S. Sen. Tom Carper, both Democrats, are also not seeking reelection after holding various elected positions in Delaware for more than 70 years combined. Carper is retiring, while Carney is running to be mayor of Wilmington.

