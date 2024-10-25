AP Decision Notes: What to expect in South Carolina on Election Day

WASHINGTON (AP) — South Carolina voters will cast ballots for president in the Nov. 5 general election, but with less fanfare than when they helped kick off the presidential campaign season in February with a pair of first-in-the-South primaries. Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Kamala Harris will compete for the state’s nine electoral votes in the race to replace Democratic President Joe Biden. The state has consistently voted for the Republican nominee for president. The last Democrat to win South Carolina was Jimmy Carter in 1976. Four years ago, Trump won South Carolina by about 22 percentage points.

