Georgia woman accused of killing her toddler found guilty of murder

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A Georgia woman accused of killing her 20-month-old son and dumping his body in a trash bin two years ago has been found guilty of murder. Local news outlets report a jury on Friday found Leilani Simon guilty of all 19 charges against her in the death of her son, Quinton Simon. That includes counts of malice murder, felony murder, concealing the death of another and making false statements. Simon called 911 the morning of Oct. 5, 2022, to report her son was missing from his indoor playpen at their home outside Savannah. Police ultimately zeroed in on her as a suspect and later found the child’s bones in a landfill.

