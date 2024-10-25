The AVP beach volleyball tour now has team play. But will it be a (Dallas) Dream or (Miami) Mayhem?

A new league format on the U.S. beach volleyball tour is bringing a team concept to what has always been a two-person sport. Instead of competing for tournament titles, the AVP is combining a men’s and women’s pair into teams that will play for a spot in the season-ending championship. Teams also represent cities like in most traditional sports. Athletes say they’re excited about the new format. They hope the sport gets a bump as it prepares for the Olympics to return to the birthplace of beach volleyball in 2028.

