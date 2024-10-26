A century after Native Americans got the right to vote, they could put Trump or Harris over the top

RED SPRINGS, N.C. (AP) — In the waning days of the presidential campaign, former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris are courting Native American voters in states where their vote could swing some of the most hotly contested counties in the country. In swing states like Arizona, North Carolina, Michigan and Nevada, the campaigns have targeted Native Americans with radio ads and events featuring speakers like former President Bill Clinton and Donald Trump Jr. Native American voters tend to favor Democrats at a higher rate, but they’re more likely to vote Republican than Latinos or African Americans. And they are one of the least partisan and youngest voting demographics in the country.

