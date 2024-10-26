Five things to know about Israel’s attack on Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel delivered its long-expected response to Iranian missile attacks by carrying out a series of airstrikes against the Islamic Republic. Here’s what to know about early Saturday’s attacks: Multiple targets including air defenses and missile sites were struck, including around the capital, Tehran. Oil and nuclear facilities were spared. Israel signaled that the strikes that concluded before dawn were the end of this attack. Countries are voicing anger and calling for restraint as Iran mulls its next move.

